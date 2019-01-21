The story appears on
January 21, 2019
Scuffles break out over Greek Macedonia vote
Scuffles broke out in central Athens yesterday as tens of thousands of people protested a planned name change for neighboring Macedonia that parliament is due to ratify this week.
After about 30 masked youths tried to force the closure of the parliament building by throwing stones, riot police responded with tear gas volleys to break up the crowd.
Hundreds of buses, especially from northern Greece, had brought protesters in for the rally on Syntagma square near the parliament.
Police estimates put the number of demonstrators at 60,000, while organizers said 100,000 people had turned out.
The crowd was monitored by almost 2,000 police, equipped with drones and helicopters, a police source said. Much of the city center was closed to traffic yesterday and some Metro stations closed as a precaution.
Greek clerics dressed in black joined the rally to protest an accord to rename Macedonia the Republic of North Macedonia, an agreement that would end a 27-year dispute with Greece over the country’s name.
Many Greek parties, from the far-right to the socialists, oppose the change, but it could yet be approved by the required 151 deputies in the 300-seat chamber.
