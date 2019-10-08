Second whistleblower comes forward with new information

Home » World

A SECOND whistleblower has come forward, this one with first-hand information about events that triggered an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, the informant’s lawyer said on Sunday.

The original whistleblower alleged Trump abused his power as president by attempting to withhold US military aid to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky into seeking damaging information on political rival Joe Biden.

As pressure mounted over the weekend, Trump pushed back in typical fashion on Sunday and accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced impeachment proceedings last month, of being guilty of “treason,” and called for her to be impeached.

Earlier, the original informant’s lawyer Mark Zaid, tweeted confirming an ABC News report that a second whistleblower was “represented by our legal team.”

“They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has first-hand knowledge," he said.

Earlier, Zaid’s co-counsel, Andrew Bakaj, said his firm and team “represent multiple whistleblowers” in the case.

However, it was unclear whether Bakaj was using “multiple” to refer to more than two whistleblowers — typically, several officials would listen in on a presidential call and a foreign leader.

The existence of a whistleblower claiming first-hand knowledge would make it harder for the president and his supporters to dismiss the original complaint as hearsay, as they have repeatedly done.

Trump pushed back at the allegations in tweets on Sunday, but did not mention the second whistleblower.

He repeated his assertions that Joe Biden’s son Hunter had been “handed US$100,000 a month (Plus,Plus) from a Ukrainian based company, even though he had no experience in energy...and separately got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China despite no experience and for no apparent reason.”

Hunter Biden was paid up to US$50,000 a month as a board member for Ukrainian gas company Burisma, reports said.

Trump tweeted that “as president I have an obligation to end CORRUPTION, even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries. It is done all the time.”

In a back-and-forth on Twitter, Biden responded: “In my experience, asking a foreign government to manufacture lies about your domestic political opponent is not ‘done all the time.’”

Trump also said that Biden, among the leading Democratic presidential candidates for 2020, should “hang it up.”