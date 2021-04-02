Seoul bids for Games with Pyongyang

Home » World

SOUTH Korean capital Seoul said yesterday it has sent a proposal for co-hosting the 2032 Olympics with the DPRK’s Pyongyang to the International Olympic Committee in a bid to keep its hopes alive despite Brisbane being the front-runner.

The IOC has already picked the Australian city as the preferred partner for hosting the Games.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un agreed to pursue the joint Olympics bid at their summit in Pyongyang in late 2018. But relations have soured since a summit between Kim and then US President Donald Trump in 2019 failed to reach an agreement on DPRK’s denuclearization.

Seoul city said the host has not been finalized and it submitted the proposal with a vision titled “Beyond the Line, Toward the Future.” “The city government conveyed its legitimacy and need to co-host the Olympics, stressing that it will realize the IOC’s vision of world peace through sports,” it said.

A Seoul official said the proposal was the result of intra-agency meetings and the Unification Ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs would seek discussions with the North.