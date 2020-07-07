The story appears on
July 7, 2020
Related News
Seoul keeps child porn kingpin
A SOUTH Korean court yesterday rejected an extradition request by the United States for a man convicted of running one of the world’s biggest child pornography websites.
Son Jong-woo, the operator of the South Korea-based dark web child porn site “Welcome to Video,” sold the content for digital cash around the world.
He was convicted of violating South Korean child protection laws and completed an 18-month sentence in April but remained in custody after he was also indicted on US federal charges in Washington — where he could face a much longer punishment.
Son’s sentence was in marked contrast to several 15-year terms handed out to users convicted in the US, prompting calls to bolster South Korea’s laws against child pornography.
The Seoul High Court denied the US extradition request, saying that sending Son overseas could “hamper South Korea’s own investigation into sexually exploitive content,” Yonhap news agency reported.
“The decision should not be interpreted as exonerating him,” the court added. But South Koreans reacted with disgust to the ruling.
“I think I can hear the cheering from various sex criminals over today’s news,” said one Twitter user. Another wrote: “South Korea must be the only country that lets child sex abusers go free.”
The US Justice Department said last year 338 people linked to the site had been arrested around the world, including in South Korea, the US, Canada, Spain and Brazil.
It said Son’s website was “the largest child sexual exploitation market by volume of content.”
