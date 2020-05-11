Seoul’s nightlife shut amid new cases

Home » World

SOUTH Korea’s capital has ordered the closure of all clubs and bars after a burst of new cases sparked fears of a second coronavirus wave, and President Moon Jae-in urged the public to remain vigilant.

The nation has been held up as a global model in how to curb the virus, but the order from the Seoul mayor on Saturday followed a new infection cluster in Itaewon, one of the city’s busiest nightlife districts.

More than 50 cases so far have been linked to a 29-year-old man who tested positive after spending time at five clubs and bars in Itaewon last weekend.

“Carelessness can lead to an explosion in infections,” said Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, adding the order will remain in effect indefinitely.

Gyeonggi province, which surrounds Seoul with a population of around 12 million people, also ordered more than 5,700 entertainment facilities to suspend operations for two weeks from yesterday.

With around 7,200 people estimated to have visited the five establishments, health authorities have warned of a further spike in infections and have asked those who went to any of the venues to get tested.

Of the 34 new infections reported yesterday, 24 were tied to the Itaewon cluster, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We cannot but feel sorry to see the emergence of the new infection cluster surrounding the Itaewon clubs,” KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said.

The spike in new infections came as everyday life in South Korea was slowly returning to normal, with the government relaxing social distancing rules last Wednesday.

President Moon said yesterday the new cluster had “raised awareness that even during the stabilization phase, similar situations can arise again anytime.” “It’s not over until it’s over,” Moon said during a speech marking his third anniversary of taking office. “While keeping enhanced alertness till the end, we must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention,” he added.

Moon has enjoyed growing public support on the back of his government’s handling of the virus, which led to a landslide victory for his party at last month’s parliamentary elections.