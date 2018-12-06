The story appears on
Page A10
December 6, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sharp rise in migrant worker numbers
There are some 164 million migrant workers around the globe, marking a rise of 9 percent from 2013, according to the UN.
An International Labour Organization report found that migrant workers make up about 4.7 percent of the global workforce, and that the lion’s share of them are employed in high-income and upper middle-income countries.
The report, based on UN numbers from 2017, defines migrant workers as people older than 15 who have moved to a country in search of work or were seeking or had found employment after moving to a foreign country.
The 164 million figure marks a clear jump from 2013 data, which counted the number of migrant workers at 150 million.
The report, released amid growing scepticism of a UN pact set to be adopted next week in Morocco aimed at helping better manage migration flows, includes data on both regular and irregular migrants.
Manuela Tomei, director of the ILO’s Conditions of Work and Equality Department, warned against the growing perception of migration as a “crisis” and against describing migrant arrivals as “an invasion.”
She said such language sparked “insecurity and anxiety in host communities.”
“There are real positive gains, dividends that come with migration, both for the migrant’s country of origin and for the host country, if managed properly,” she said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.