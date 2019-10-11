Singapore cuts back on sugar

Home » World

Singapore will ban advertisements of certain fizzy drinks and juices, its health ministry said yesterday, part of a raft of measures to curb consumption of sugar in the city-state, which has some of the world’s highest diabetes rates.

Under the measures, further details of which will be released next year, high-sugar drinks will also be required to bear health warnings on labels.

Singapore’s action appears to go further than measures in other countries such as Mexico and Britain, which restrict when advertisements for high-calorie food and drinks can be shown on television to limit their exposure to children.

“We will introduce an advertising prohibition of product advertisements for the least healthy sugar-sweetened beverages on all local mass media platforms, including broadcast, print, out-of-home and online channels,” the health ministry said, adding that Singapore is also considering taxes on sugary drink makers and importers, and even a total ban on the sale of some beverages.

Coca-Cola, the world’s biggest beverage maker, said it welcomed the plans and would work to reduce sugar levels in its drinks sold in Singapore.

“We will continue to rethink many of our recipes in Singapore,” said Ahmed Yehia, country manager for Coca-Cola Singapore and Malaysia.