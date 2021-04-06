Singapore opening up to travelers with health pass

Home » World

Singapore will next month accept visitors who use a mobile travel pass containing digital certificates for COVID-19 tests and vaccines, its aviation regulator said yesterday.

It is one of the first countries to adopt the initiative.

Singapore will accept the International Air Transport Association mobile travel pass for pre-departure checks.

Using the pass, travelers can get clearance to fly to and enter Singapore by showing a smartphone application containing their data from accredited laboratories.

The pass was successfully tested by Singapore Airlines.

More than 20 carriers, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines, are also testing the pass.

“The success of our joint efforts will make IATA’s partnership with the government of Singapore a model for others to follow,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said in a statement.

The Asian business hub has had relatively few coronavirus cases this year.

The tiny island nation has been a leader in developing and using technology during the pandemic.

And it wants to be among the first countries to reopen to host international events.