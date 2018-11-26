Singapore ready to take off with drones

Home » World

Singapore is planning to roll out a swarm of drones for tasks that include delivering parcels, inspecting buildings and providing security, but safety and privacy concerns mean the initiative may hit turbulence.

Companies have already started testing the devices for commercial use, mainly in an area of over 200 hectares dotted with high-rises and shopping malls, specially designated by the government for the trials.

It is part of the affluent city’s drive to embrace technological innovation, as well as an effort to tackle a manpower shortage in a country of just 5.6 million, which relies on foreign workers in many low-paying sectors.

Commercial use of unmanned aerial vehicles is already taking off globally, in areas as diverse as crop-spraying and surveying for insurance claims, but Singapore’s push represents a particularly ambitious bet.

Singapore’s civil aviation authority has got behind the project, saying it recognizes the potential for drones “to transform mobility and logistics.”

During recent tests, a drone buzzed through the air, snapping pictures of a tower’s facade, trials for a system that could see laborious human inspections of high-rises replaced by automated checks.

“Today’s existing building inspection process is extremely slow, expensive, tedious, prone to accidents, fatigue and human error,” said Shawn Koo, chief technical officer of H3 Zoom, a unit of H3 Dynamics, which is behind the tests.

Such inspections are typically carried out by migrant workers, who hang precariously outside buildings on platforms suspended by ropes. The new system will see high-resolution images taken by drones and analyzed to check for defects, with inspections taking a few days rather than the few weeks as they do at the moment.

But transforming the futuristic vision into reality faces hurdles. The prospect of having a drone suddenly whizz by your apartment or office has sparked privacy concerns.

Angry Singaporeans called for police to investigate after a video circulated on social media in September showing a recreational drone flying close to a residential building.