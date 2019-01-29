Singaporean officials: US man leaked HIV records

Home » World

Singapore’s health ministry accused an American yesterday of stealing and leaking the records of 14,200 people infected with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, before January 2013.

It said Mikhy K. Farrera Brochez recently put the official records of 5,400 Singaporeans and 8,800 foreigners online.

These included HIV test results, names, identification numbers, phone numbers, addresses and other health information.

“While access to the confidential information has been disabled, it is still in the possession of the unauthorized person, and could still be publicly disclosed in the future,” it said in statement. “We are working with relevant parties to scan the Internet for signs of further disclosure of the information.”

The ministry said Brochez worked in Singapore as a lecturer for a period before he was jailed for several drug and fraud-related offenses and deported last year. His partner, who headed the ministry’s National Public Health Unit from March 2012 to May 2013, had access to the confidential information, it added.

It identified his partner as Ler Teck Siang, a Singaporean doctor who has been charged under the Official Secrets Act for failing to take reasonable care of confidential information. The charge is pending before the courts.