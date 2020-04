Solution on hand: Alcohol as a sanitizer

Home » World

Strong alcoholic drinks can be used “when absolutely necessary” instead of hand sanitizer in Japanese hospitals, authorities said, as supplies run dry as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spirits with an alcohol proof of between 70 and 83 percent can be substituted to sterilize hands under new rules set out in a health ministry document yesterday.

Some vodkas are that strong, but traditional Japanese tipples such as sake and shochu do not make the grade — at a maximum alcohol proof of roughly 22 and 45 percent, respectively.

But some sake makers have begun producing stronger alcohol products to meet the demand for sanitizer. Japan beverage giant Suntory is already manufacturing sanitizer in the United States.

Under Japanese regulations, liquids designed for disinfection should contain between 76.9 and 81.4 percent alcohol content. Any more than this is less effective and should be diluted, officials say.

The novel coronavirus has killed 109 people and infected more than 7,600 in Japan.