The story appears on
Page A10
July 23, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Some CIA spies in Iran get death
Iran arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring, an official said yesterday, as tensions soar between the Islamic republic and the United States.
Security agencies “successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network,” the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.
“Those who deliberately betrayed the country were handed to the judiciary ... some were sentenced to death and some to long-term imprisonment.”
The suspects were arrested between March 2018 and March 2019.
Iran said last month that it had dismantled a spy network linked to the CIA.
“Following clues in the American intelligence services, we recently found the new recruits Americans had hired and dismantled a new network,” state news agency IRNA reported at the time.
IRNA said Iran had carried out the operation in cooperation with “foreign allies,” without naming any state.
At yesterday’s news conference, the Iranian counter-intelligence chief said 17 people suspected of espionage had been identified, all of them Iranians who had acted independently of each other.
The suspects had been “employed at sensitive and crucial centers and also the private sector related to them, working as contractors or consultants,” said the official.
Some of them had been recruited by falling into a “visa trap” set by the US Central Intelligence Agency for Iranians seeking to travel to the US.
“Some were approached when they were applying for a visa, while others had visas from before and were pressured by the CIA in order to renew them,” said the official.
Their mission was to collect classified information and carry out “technical and intelligence operations at important and sensitive centers.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.