Some CIA spies in Iran get death

Iran arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring, an official said yesterday, as tensions soar between the Islamic republic and the United States.

Security agencies “successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network,” the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.

“Those who deliberately betrayed the country were handed to the judiciary ... some were sentenced to death and some to long-term imprisonment.”

The suspects were arrested between March 2018 and March 2019.

Iran said last month that it had dismantled a spy network linked to the CIA.

“Following clues in the American intelligence services, we recently found the new recruits Americans had hired and dismantled a new network,” state news agency IRNA reported at the time.

IRNA said Iran had carried out the operation in cooperation with “foreign allies,” without naming any state.

At yesterday’s news conference, the Iranian counter-intelligence chief said 17 people suspected of espionage had been identified, all of them Iranians who had acted independently of each other.

The suspects had been “employed at sensitive and crucial centers and also the private sector related to them, working as contractors or consultants,” said the official.

Some of them had been recruited by falling into a “visa trap” set by the US Central Intelligence Agency for Iranians seeking to travel to the US.

“Some were approached when they were applying for a visa, while others had visas from before and were pressured by the CIA in order to renew them,” said the official.

Their mission was to collect classified information and carry out “technical and intelligence operations at important and sensitive centers.”