South Korean court overturns abortion ban

South Korea’s Constitutional Court yesterday overturned a ban on abortion that has stood for more than 65 years, saying in a landmark ruling that current law unconstitutionally curbs women’s rights.

In a statement, it said the ban and lawmaking doctors liable to criminal charges for abortions done with the woman’s consent were both unconstitutional.

“The law criminalizing a woman who undergoes abortion of her own will goes beyond the minimum needed to achieve the legislative purpose and limits the right of self-determination of the woman,” it said.

Seven of the nine justices ruled the law unconstitutional, two dissented. It had survived a challenge in 2012 when the court split evenly, four to four, as one seat was vacant then.

“I believe this ruling frees women from shackles,” said Kim Su-jung, a lawyer representing the plaintiff, a doctor charged with conducting 69 illegal abortions.

The ruling reflects a trend toward decriminalizing abortion, as cases of criminal punishment have fallen in recent years. Eight new cases of illegal abortion were prosecuted in 2017, down from 24 in 2016, judicial data show. Of 14 cases decided in lower courts in 2017, 10 postponed a ruling on condition that no crime be committed for a fixed time.

A survey by polling firm Realmeter last week showed more than 58 percent of South Korean respondents favor scrapping the ban, while a little over 30 percent wanted it retained.

The ruling helps ensure pregnancy is a personal choice, said Lee Ga-hyun, who joined a protest against the law after she saw a friend risk her life using illegal medication for an abortion. “I welcome today’s ruling, which made it possible for women like me to live their lives freely,” added Lee, 27.

The abortion ban dates from 1953 and has not changed materially since South Korea first adopted its criminal law after the 1950-53 Korean War.

Abortion numbers have been dropping, with 49,764 estimated for women between 15 and 44 in 2017, down from 342,433 in 2005 and 168,738 in 2010, as birth control measures spread and the population of women in that age range falls, according to the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs.

A 2017 petition urging the presidential Blue House to scrap the law against abortion and allow abortion medication drew more than 230,000 signatures.

At the time, a senior government official said existing law was problematic because it only held women accountable for abortion.

President Moon Jae-in has not stated clearly if he supports the law, but has called for more discussions.

The law prescribes jail for up to a year or fines of up to 2 million won (US$1,756) for women who undergo abortion.