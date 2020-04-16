South Koreans flock to polls despite fears over pandemic

Home » World

South Korean voters turned out in force yesterday to back President Moon Jae-in’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, putting on compulsory face masks and gloves to give his Democratic party a parliamentary majority according to exit polls.

South Korea was among the first countries with a major virus outbreak to hold a national election since the global pandemic began, and a raft of safety measures were in place around the vote.

Turnout was the highest for a generation, and an exit poll by national broadcaster KBS projected the ruling Democratic party and a sister organization would take between 155 and 178 places in the 300-seat National Assembly.

It predicted the main opposition United Front Party and its sister grouping would take between 107 and 130 seats.

Voters in obligatory masks lined up at least 1 meter apart outside polling stations and had their temperatures checked before being allowed in. All had to clean their hands with sanitizer and don plastic gloves, while those with fevers cast their ballots in separate booths that were disinfected after each use.

“It is done very well,” said 80-year-old voter Kim Gwang-woo.

“Because of the coronavirus, people are keeping their distance and everyone is wearing gloves.”

For a time, South Korea had the world’s second-largest outbreak, before it was largely brought under control through widespread testing and a contact tracing drive, along with widely observed social distancing.

Those self-quarantining at home who showed no symptoms were allowed to vote immediately after the polls closed, although those showing coronavirus symptoms were effectively disenfranchised.

Special polling stations had earlier been set up at central quarantine facilities to enable the confined to vote.

Campaigning was also affected by the outbreak: instead of the traditional handshakes and distributing of name cards, candidates kept their distance from citizens, bowing and offering an occasional fist bump.

Many turned to online media such as YouTube and Instagram, while some even volunteered to disinfect parts of their constituencies.

A survey conducted by Gallup Korea last week showed that 27 percent of respondents were reluctant to vote due to the pandemic. But in the event turnout reached at least 63.8 percent, the highest in a parliamentary poll since at least 2000.

South Korea’s relatively quick and effective handling of the outbreak has been a boon for Moon ahead of the vote, largely seen as a referendum on his performance. Moon’s position was not at issue as he is directly elected, but just a few months ago he was being assailed by critics over sluggish economic growth.