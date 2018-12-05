The story appears on
Page A8
December 5, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Space mice won’t have a bar of mold
SpaceX has postponed its cargo launch to the International Space Station until today after mold was found on food bars for a mouse experiment.
“The launch was moved after mold was found on food bars for a rodent investigation prior to handover to SpaceX,” NASA said.
“Teams will use the extra day to replace the food bars.”
Some 40 mice are part of the experiment aimed at studying the effects of microgravity in the immune system.
The launch will be the 16th for SpaceX, as part of an ongoing contract with NASA to send supplies to the astronauts.
Some 2,500 kilograms of food, experiments and other gear are packed onto the unmanned Dragon cargo ship, which will blast off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.