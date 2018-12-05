Space mice won’t have a bar of mold

Home » World

SpaceX has postponed its cargo launch to the International Space Station until today after mold was found on food bars for a mouse experiment.

“The launch was moved after mold was found on food bars for a rodent investigation prior to handover to SpaceX,” NASA said.

“Teams will use the extra day to replace the food bars.”

Some 40 mice are part of the experiment aimed at studying the effects of microgravity in the immune system.

The launch will be the 16th for SpaceX, as part of an ongoing contract with NASA to send supplies to the astronauts.

Some 2,500 kilograms of food, experiments and other gear are packed onto the unmanned Dragon cargo ship, which will blast off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.