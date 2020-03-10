The story appears on
SpaceX Dragon cargo ship arrives at Space Station
A SpaceX cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station yesterday, delivering the company’s 20th batch of gear and treats.
The Dragon capsule reached the orbiting lab after launching late Friday night. NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir used the station’s robotic arm to capture the spacecraft.
The 1,950-kilogram shipment contains scientific experiments and equipment, as well as special goodies for the three-person crew aloft for months: grapefruit, tomatoes, Skittles, Reese’s Pieces and Hot Tamales.
This is the last service of SpaceX’s original-style Dragons. All future ones are designed to carry either cargo or crew, and will dock automatically rather than require robot-arm assistance.
SpaceX has been sending up station cargo since 2012.
From 418 kilometers up, Meir congratulated SpaceX on its many milestones, including the fact this is the third flight for this particular Dragon.
Spacecraft and rocket recycling, she noted, is “the more sustainable approach that will be paramount to the future of spaceflight.”
The Dragon will remain at the orbiting lab for a month with science specimens.
