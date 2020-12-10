Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A12

December 10, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

SpaceX aborts key Starship test flight

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 December 10, 2020 | Print Edition

The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday.

SpaceX came close to launching a prototype of the rocketship that company chief Elon Musk is designing to carry people to Mars. The goal was to shoot Starship to an altitude of 12.5 kilometers — the highest yet — and then bring it back to a vertical landing.

But an automatic engine abort occurred with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the countdown.

SpaceX announced on its web broadcast it was done for the day, and there was no word on when it might try again.

SpaceX already has conducted five Starship test flights, but these earlier, simpler models have gone no higher than 150 meters. The stainless steel version on the launch pad on Tuesday was the first to feature a nose cone, body flaps and three Raptor engines.

SpaceX has taken over Boca Chica in southeastern Texas to build and test its Starships.

The company intends to use Starships to deliver massive satellites into orbit and send people and cargo to the moon and Mars.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿