The story appears on
Page A6
May 4, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Spaniards get a breath of fresh air as country heads for ‘new normal’
JOGGERS and cyclists across Spain emerged from their homes early on Saturday, with adults allowed out for exercise for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing coronavirus restrictions.
In Barcelona, runners and cyclists crowded paths near the beach, while surfers and paddle-boarders were out enjoying the waves.
Mar Visser, 45, who lost her job as an events organizer, was jogging along the path in Castelldefels, a town near Barcelona.
“I have been longing for this. It beats running in my house or doing yoga or Pilates inside,” she said.
In Madrid, cyclists and skateboarders streamed along the city’s wide boulevards, ducking under police tape set up to prevent people congregating in common areas. Hit by one of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, Spain imposed a strict lockdown on March 14, confining most people to their homes for all but essential trips.
Sports and recreational walks were banned as authorities scrambled to stop the disease from spreading and ease the burden on the stricken health system.
Charlotte Fraser-Prynne, 41, a British government affairs consultant, was among the first to savor the new freedom to exercise — out for a run at 6am near the city’s Retiro Park.
While the park remained closed, hundreds of people were running on the pavement around it.
“I have been looking forward to this for weeks. I was joking with my friends that I would be the first out in Madrid. I am very happy to be out after six weeks of yoga videos,” she said.
As the rate of infection has fallen and hospitals have regained their footing, the government has shifted its focus towards reopening the country and reviving the economy.
Last weekend, children under 14 were allowed out for an hour a day of supervised activity.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a four-phase plan to return the country to what he termed “the new normality” by the end of June.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.