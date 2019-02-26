Advanced Search

February 26, 2019

Spike’s moment

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 February 26, 2019 | Print Edition

Spike Lee’s win for best adapted screenplay for his white supremacist drama “BlacKkKlansman,” an award he shared with three co-writers and his first competitive Oscar, was the ceremony’s signature moment. Amid a standing ovation Lee leapt into the arms of presenter Samuel L Jackson.

