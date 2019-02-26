The story appears on
Page A8
February 26, 2019
Related News
Spike’s moment
Spike Lee’s win for best adapted screenplay for his white supremacist drama “BlacKkKlansman,” an award he shared with three co-writers and his first competitive Oscar, was the ceremony’s signature moment. Amid a standing ovation Lee leapt into the arms of presenter Samuel L Jackson.
