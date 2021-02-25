The story appears on
Page A12
February 25, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Stadium renamed after Indian PM Modi
India renamed the world’s largest cricket stadium after Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, a move that drew immediate praise and criticism.
The name, change to the Narendra Modi Stadium, was unveiled at the 132,000-seat venue formerly known as Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, in the western state of Gujarat, where India are playing England in the third match of a four-game test series.
A gifted orator and consummate populist, Modi is by far the most popular and recognizable politician in India, and won a second term in power with an increased majority for the nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019.
But Modi has also been accused of centralizing power in the world’s biggest democracy.
“World’s largest stadium dedicated to the world’s largest personality!” Priti Gandhi, a BJP spokesperson, said in a tweet. Others said the decision reflected a cult of personality surrounding Modi.
“The people of Gujarat will not bear this insult to Sardar Patel,” said Hardik Patel, president of the opposition Congress party in the state.
Patel was India’s first interior minister, revered for his tough approach on national issues.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.