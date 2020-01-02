Star chef loses Michelin suit

Home » World

A FRENCH court has rejected a lawsuit brought by a star chef seeking to force the prestigious Michelin restaurant guide to hand over its reasons for stripping his eatery of a third star, just a year after he won it.

The court in Nanterre, outside Paris, said on Tuesday that Marc Veyrat had offered no “proof showing the existence of any damage” caused by guide’s demotion of his Maison des Bois in the Alps to a two-star rating in January 2019.

The shock demotion came just 12 months after Veyrat’s remarkable comeback after years of personal struggles, with the furious showman chef accusing the Michelin inspectors of making a “mistake”.

He wanted the court to force Michelin to hand over its judging notes — a ruling that could have upended the world of fine dining by opening the door to lawsuits from other disgruntled chefs.

Veyrat, 69, had sought a symbolic 1 euro (US$1.12) in damages, not least over his claimed depression after losing the star, but the court said he had not provided any documented proof of his losses.

“If they had told me, ‘Mr Veyrat, your cooking is not as good as before’, I would accept it,” he said after the ruling.

“But these are unbelievable criteria” for judging, he said.

Veyrat’s stunning return to the world’s restaurant firmament on January 18 was hard won, coming nine years after he was forced to stop cooking because of a skiing accident, and three years after his restaurant was gutted in a fire.