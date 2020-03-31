Stars raise funds with TV virus concert

Home » World

Billie Eilish sang on her sofa, Elton John played a keyboard belonging to his children, and the Backstreet Boys sang in harmony from five locations as dozens of musicians put on a fundraiser for the warriors against the coronavirus.

Those who performed from their homes for the “IHeart Living Room Concert for America” also included Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes and Sam Smith.

The one-hour show, broadcast on Fox Television without ads, was the biggest joint effort in the pandemic to lift spirits, raise money for those on the front lines, and remind Americans to wash their hands and keep their distance.

“There’s doctors, nurses and scientists on the front lines. They’re living proof that most superheroes don’t wear capes,” said John, who hosted the show from his kitchen. “We hope this bit of entertainment can feed and fuel your souls.”

All the performances and appearances by celebrities ranging from comedian Ellen DeGeneres to R&B artist Lizzo and country singer Tim McGraw were filmed on phones, home cameras or online platforms.

The songs were interspersed with short personal stories from nurses, doctors, truckers, grocery staff, and other essential staff as millions of Americans entered a third week under orders to stay home.

Dr Elvis Francois, a surgeon from Rochester, Minnesota, stole hearts on social media with an emotional rendition of “Imagine” performed in medical scrubs. “Did this doctor just out sing every artist that’s performed?” one viewer, Ender Wiggins, asked on Twitter.

The concert, also broadcast on iHeart radio stations, urged listeners to donate to charities Feeding America, and First Responders Children’s Foundation. The amount raised was not immediately known, but more than US$1 million was donated in the first 10 minutes, courtesy of US$500,000 from household goods giant Procter & Gamble and a matching sum from Fox Television.