The story appears on
Page A11
March 12, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Stem cells cure second man of HIV
A second patient has been cured of HIV after undergoing stem-cell-transplant treatment, doctors said, drawing the conclusion after finding no trace of infection 30 months after he stopped traditional treatment.
The so-called “London Patient,” originally from Venezuela, made headlines last year when researchers at the University of Cambridge reported they had found no trace of the AIDS-causing virus in his blood for 18 months.
Ravindra Gupta, lead author of the study published in The Lancet HIV, said the new test results are “even more remarkable” and likely demonstrated the patient is cured.
“We’ve tested a sizeable set of sites that HIV likes to hide in and they are all pretty much negative for an active virus.”
The patient, who revealed his identity this week as Adam Castillejo, was diagnosed with HIV in 2003 and had been on medication to keep the disease in check since 2012. He becomes only the second person to be cured of HIV after American Timothy Brown, known as the “Berlin Patient,” recovered from HIV in 2011 following similar treatment.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.