Stingray swim death

A SWIMMER has died after a rare suspected stingray attack off an Australian beach. The 42-year-old’s death came more than a decade after world-renowned “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin was killed when a stingray barb punctured his chest while he was filming on the famed Great Barrier Reef. The man was in waters off Lauderdale Beach some 23 kilometers from Hobart in the southern island state of Tasmania when he “sustained a puncture wound to his lower abdomen ... possibly inflicted by a marine animal”, police said. Stingrays are commonly found in tropical waters and rarely attack humans.