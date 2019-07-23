Storm kills dozens

Home » World

Officials say dozens of people have died in a thunderstorm that struck the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

State disaster relief official Sandhya said that lightning on Sunday killed 33 people and injured 13 more. The official who only goes by one name said that 20 houses collapsed in the storm and heavy rains and lightning lashed the region when farmers in their fields. The Meteorological Department said a low-pressure area created a squall line. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said families of those killed would receive compensation of 400,000 rupees (US$6,000).