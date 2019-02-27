Storm lashes western US, California fears floods

Home » World

A WINTER storm that slammed the western US was barreling through California yesterday, bringing threats of flooding, avalanches and blinding snow on roads in the Sierra Nevada.

Heavy rain began falling on Monday and the National Weather Service issued flood warnings and flash flood watches for the San Francisco Bay Area and many parts of the Sacramento area into tomorrow morning.

The latest storm will be a “marathon rather than a sprint,” the weather service predicted.

Some small creeks and streams had flooded and the weather service warned that the Napa and Russian rivers were likely to overflow their banks by this morning.

However, while some areas could see 15 centimeters of rain or more over the next two days — and as much as 30.5 centimeters in some local mountains — the intensity won’t be fierce enough to cause devastating mudslides in areas denuded by a string of devastating wildfires, such as Shasta and Lake counties, the weather service said.

Even so, some areas remained on alert. Sonoma County, where some areas were scarred by 2017 wildfires, activated its Emergency Operations Center.

“This is the time to locate your emergency kits and review your evacuation plans with your family,” said David Rabbitt, chair of the county board of supervisors.

In the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada state line, forecasters warned of possible whiteout conditions from blowing snow in the high passes.