Student jailed in UAE on spy charges

A BRITISH academic was sentenced to life in prison yesterday in the United Arab Emirates on charges he was spying for the UK.

Britain described the verdict as shocking, and urged the Middle East country to reconsider its decision.

Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student in Middle Eastern Studies at Durham University in northern England, was researching the UAE’s foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011. He was arrested at Dubai Airport on May 5 and detained.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt had traveled to the UAE to discuss the case with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed.

“Today’s verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances,” Hunt said.

Prime Minister Theresa May told politicians: “We are deeply disappointed and concerned at today’s verdict. We are raising it with the Emirati authorities at the highest level.”

Britain had until now been reticent over the case, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

Hedges’ wife Daniela Tejada, who was in court, said she was in “complete shock.”

“Matthew is innocent,” she said. “The Foreign Office know this and have made it clear to the UAE authorities that Matthew is not a spy for them.”

Urging the British government to make a stand for him, she added: “I am very scared for Matt. I don’t know where they are taking him or what will happen now. Our nightmare has gotten even worse.”

Hunt said the case would have consequences for bilateral relations.

“I have made clear that the handling of this case will have repercussions for the relationship between our two countries,” Hunt said.