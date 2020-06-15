The story appears on
Page A11
June 15, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Subdued celebration for Queen
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her official birthday on Saturday in subdued style with a scaled down version of the traditional “Trooping the Colour” ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 94-year-old monarch watched a smaller military parade on the grounds of Windsor Castle — where she has been staying during the pandemic — in her first official public appearance since the country’s lockdown began in late March.
It was the first time the castle, west of London, has staged an event to mark a sovereign’s official birthday since 1895 when a ceremony was held in honor of Queen Victoria.
The parade featured soldiers from the Welsh Guards, who observed government virus guidelines to keep at least two meters apart, in a ceremony dubbed “mini-Trooping.”
The annual “Trooping” event, which normally features hundreds of servicemen and women from Britain’s most prestigious regiments for a centuries-old spectacle of military pomp and pageantry in front of thousands of spectators, was cancelled because of the health crisis.
Britain has been among the worst-hit countries in the world by COVID-19 with more than 50,000 deaths.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.