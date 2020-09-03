Suga clear favorite for Japan PM

Home » World

Japan’s chief Cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga formally announced his bid to become the country’s next prime minister yesterday, with growing party support making him the race’s clear favorite.

Suga unveiled his candidacy following days of speculation after his plans and shortly after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party set a September 14 vote on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s successor.

A parliamentary vote will follow two days later, with lawmakers expected to endorse the new LDP leader as prime minister.

Suga pledged to “do my utmost to continue the work of party leader Abe, who poured his spirit and strength into the job.”

Abe announced last week he would step down for health reasons, and Suga warned that “in this national crisis, there must not be a political vacuum.”

“There is not a moment to waste.”

The 71-year-old has long been mooted as a potential successor to Abe — served for years as his close advisor, government spokesman and policy coordinator.