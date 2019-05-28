The story appears on
May 28, 2019
Sumatran rhino dies
Malaysia’s last surviving male Sumatran rhino died yesterday, wildlife officials said, leaving behind only one female in the country and pushing the critically endangered species closer to extinction.
Once found as far away as eastern India and throughout Malaysia, the Sumatran rhino has been almost wiped out, with fewer than 80 left, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said the Malaysian male, Tam, had lived in a nature reserve on Borneo island. The cause of death was not clear but previous reports have suggested it was suffering from kidney and liver problems.
