Syria rebels accused of gas attack in Aleppo

Syria accused insurgents of wounding more than 100 people in a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, which a health official described as the first such assault in the city.

The shells spread a strong stench and caused dozens of people breathing problems on Saturday night in state-held Aleppo, which is under state rule, a monitoring group said.

State news agency SANA said yesterday that 107 people were injured, including children, after militants hit three districts with projectiles containing gases that caused choking.

It marks the highest such casualty toll in Aleppo since government forces and their allies took back the city from rebels nearly two years ago.

Syria’s foreign ministry urged the United Nations Security Council to condemn and punish “these terrorist crimes.”

Rebel officials denied using chemical weapons and accused the Damascus government of trying to frame them.

Accusing insurgents of firing shells filled with chlorine gas at Aleppo from the rebel stronghold of Idlib, Russia’s defense ministry said yesterday its warplanes bombed militants who had fired the chlorine gas.

Moscow, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s key ally, said it would talk to Turkey, which backs some rebel factions and helped broker a cease-fire in the Idlib region.

“We cannot know the kinds of gases but we suspected chlorine and treated patients on this basis because of the symptoms,” said Zaher Batal, the head of the Aleppo Doctors Syndicate.

Patients suffered difficulty breathing, eye inflammation, shivering and fainting, he said, calling it the first such gas attack hitting civilians in Aleppo during the seven-year conflict.