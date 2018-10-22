Advanced Search

October 22, 2018

TV footage shows killer Columbine copycat

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 October 22, 2018 | Print Edition

Russian television yesterday aired footage of the teenage gunman who killed 20 at his college in Crimea calmly mowing down victims while wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Hate.”

A reporter said the security camera footage was broadcast because of widespread speculation about the official account of the massacre.

The footage confirms that the 18-year-old gunman, Vladislav Roslyakov, dressed to imitate the Columbine high school shooting in the United States, after Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the crime against “globalization.”

In an apparently new development, Roslyakov is shown talking to another boy, who could be an “accomplice,” a TV reporter suggested.

However, a law enforcement official speaking anonymously told RIA Novosti state news agency on Saturday that Roslaykov “prepared alone” and “had planned this since January 2017.”

The footage, aired on Rossiya-1 television, shows the teenager wearing a white T-shirt with the slogan “Hate” as he enters the technical college carrying a sports bag and bypassing security.

Roslyakov is seen going into the school’s canteen with a rucksack and then leaving without it.

