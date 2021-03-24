The story appears on
Page A13
March 24, 2021
Free for subscribers
Take the jab and get a free Krispy Kreme donut!
Known for their perfectly glazed sugary treats, people now have another reason to appreciate dounut chain Krispy Kreme.
From Monday, anyone who shows a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at a Krispy Kreme store in the United States will receive a free glazed donut.
“I came straight to Krispy Kreme after I heard the news,” said Tae Kim, 32, who wasted no time in claiming his free donut in the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank after being vaccinated on Monday.
The free treats will be available to every vaccinated person every day until 2022, so no one will be left out, even those not yet eligible for a vaccination, said Dave Skena, Krispy’s chief marketing officer.
Not everyone praised the giveaway, with some Twitter users pointing to the link between obesity and the severity of COVID-19 infections.
In response, Skena said: “As with any indulgent product, it’s best enjoyed in moderation. We think that our consumers are smart enough to do that.”
Krispy Kreme gave away over 30 million donuts in 2020. It has no idea how many donuts it will give away in the remainder of 2021, Skena said, but the more, the better.
“Don’t worry about us,” he said. “We can make more donuts. As many as we can give away, the happier we are, because that means we’re getting closer and closer to what we all want, which is returning life to normal.”
Customer Steve Hines said the free treat was just the icing on the cake, or donut.
“The vaccination is a reward all by itself. That is the reward — staying alive,” he said.
“But the donut is just like a little pat on the back, just reinforces that.”
