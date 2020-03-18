Tango suspension in Argentina due to coronavirus

Home » World

If it takes two to tango, the national dance of Argentina may come up one short in the age of novel coronavirus.

Tango classes, shows and milongas — traditional tango gatherings — have been suspended in Buenos Aires for at least 15 days as the dance community follows the government’s lead on banning public events.

That’s hard to take for many in the tango capital of the world and a country where tactile greetings, sharing gourds of “mate” herbal tea and gathering around the ‘asado’ barbecue grill are key parts of the social fabric.

“The hugs, the kissing, the mate and the tango, all of our traditional culture is compromised,” said tango dancer and instructor Alejandro Ferreyra.

“We have to change our way of thinking for a while. There are a lot of older people dancing tango in the milongas and taking lessons, and they are the at-risk population.”

South America, mostly in the Southern Hemisphere and at the tail end of its summer, has significantly fewer confirmed novel coronavirus cases than the Northern Hemisphere.

However, authorities are not taking any chances. Argentina, with 65 cases and two deaths so far, has closed its borders and schools and banned large events to stem the viral spread that has infected almost 170,000 people around the world, put countries in lockdown and pummeled financial markets.

The tango suspension puts a damper on Argentina’s most famous symbol of romantic culture. Danced on street corners, plazas and theaters, tango usually attracts droves of visitors to Buenos Aires looking to catch a glimpse or try it for themselves.

People of all ages dance to passionate tango music at the city’s milongas, holding each other closely, often cheek to cheek.

However, in a new era of social distancing, President Alberto Fernandez cautioned Argentinians against getting too close.

“We are a warm society, which hugs and kisses,” Fernandez said, adding that people needed to show their affection in a “non-physical way, at least for a little while.”

Ferreyra is one of thousands of industry professionals who has seen his livelihood take a hit. He and his dance partner were forced to cancel lessons in Buenos Aires, as well as postpone a tour of tango events throughout the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

For Mona Moussa, a tango aficionado from the United States who temporarily moved to Buenos Aires to dance, the very essence of tango is currently what makes it off limits.

“I fell in love with the concept of the ‘abrazo,’ the embrace and dancing as one.”

Johanna Dalez, a Buenos Aires-based travel planner who coordinates tango vacations for tourists, said the effect of fewer tourists and quarantines for those arriving from places like the United States and Europe is rippling though the industry.

However, people are still finding ways to dance, even with classes canceled.

Dalez said that “underground” milongas or private events at peoples’ homes would likely continue.