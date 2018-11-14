Teams sift for remains as winds fan bush fires

Home » World

SEARCH teams were set to pick through the charred wreckage of Paradise, California, yesterday in the hunt for human remains.

The “Camp Fire” blaze, still raging in northern California, has killed at least 42 people and left 228 others listed as missing.

Another two people died in the separate “Woolsey Fire,” which has destroyed 435 structures and displaced about 200,000 people in the mountains and foothills near Southern California’s Malibu coast, west of Los Angeles.

The Camp Fire — California’s most destructive on record — has consumed more than 7,100 homes and other buildings since igniting on Thursday in Butte County’s Sierra foothills, about 280km north of San Francisco.

One hundred fifty search-and-recovery personnel were due to arrive yesterday, bolstering 13 coroner-led recovery teams in the fire zone, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said.

Honea has requested three portable morgue teams from the US military, a “disaster mortuary” crew, cadaver dog units to locate human remains and three groups of forensic anthropologists.

Firefighting crews have carved containment lines around 30 percent of the Camp Fire perimeter, an area encompassing 46,800 scorched hectares.

Nearly 9,000 firefighters have been battling the wildfires. Cal Fire said that 16 other states, including Oregon, Texas, Missouri and Georgia, have sent fire crews or other resources to combat the infernos.

Most of the Camp Fire’s destruction and deaths occurred in and around Paradise, a town of nearly 27,000 people that was virtually destroyed overnight Thursday, just hours after the blaze erupted. Some 52,000 people remained under evacuation orders, Sheriff Honea said.

Authorities said on Monday they found the bodies of 13 more victims, bringing the total killed by the Camp Fire to 42.

This makes it California’s deadliest ever wildfire, surpassing the death toll of 29 in the 1933 Griffith Park blaze in Los Angeles.

Winds of up to 60km per hour were expected to continue in Southern California, heightening the risk of fresh blazes ignited by scattered embers.

California has recently endured two of the worst wildfire seasons in its history, a situation experts attribute in large part to prolonged drought across much of the western United States.