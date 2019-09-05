Teen 1st official death in Indian Kashmir protests

Home » World

A man has died in Indian Kashmir nearly a month after he was injured in a protest, the first such death that authorities have confirmed since India revoked the disputed region’s special autonomy last month.

News of the death came as Pakistan warned that its old rival India was sowing the seeds of war with its action in the divided Himalayan region.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan.

Both countries rule parts of Kashmir while claiming it in full. Indian and Pakistan have fought two wars over the region and their forces regularly trade fire across a 740-kilometer old ceasefire line, known as the Line of Control.

Asrar Ahmed Khan, 18, a resident of the region’s main city of Srinagar, died on Tuesday night, succumbing to wounds he suffered on August 6.

“He was reportedly injured with a blunt object in a law and order situation where a violent crowd was indulging in stone pelting,” Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said.

Khan had been in intensive care in a Srinagar hospital, said another government official.

Singh said some protesters had said Khan had been hit by a tear gas canister, though authorities suspected he may have been hit by a stone thrown by protesters. Singh said the incident was being investigated.

There have been at least two deaths during protests reported earlier by media but authorities denied the reports.

The India’s government flooded the Kashmir valley with troops, introduced movement restrictions and cut off most communication as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of special rights for Kashmir on August 5.

Stripping Indian-controlled Kashmir of its special status, revoked its right to frame its own laws and allowed non-residents to buy property. India says the change will help Kashmir’s development and benefit all.