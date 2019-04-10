The story appears on
April 10, 2019
Teen avoids charges for egging senator
An Australian teenager lauded worldwide for egging a far-right senator who made offensive comments about the Christchurch mosque attacks was let off with a police caution for the incident yesterday.
William Connolly cracked an egg on the head of Fraser Anning during a March 16 press conference, prompting the senator to hit him several times in the face.
The politician had a day earlier drawn international condemnation when he blamed the attacks in New Zealand that killed 50 people at two mosques last month on immigration.
Connolly’s act spawned viral memes and drew support from around the world, with a GoFundMe page raising more than A$80,000 (US$57,000) to help with any legal fees and “more eggs.” The 17-year-old said he would donate money raised to the victims of the attacks.
Victoria state police said after investigating the incident they would not be pressing charges against Connolly.
“The 17-year-old Hampton boy has been issued with an official caution in relation to the incident,” police said, adding Anning also escaped charges.
“The 69-year-old’s actions were treated as self-defense and there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.”
