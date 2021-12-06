Teen shooter’s parents charged

Home » World

A JUDGE in the US state of Michigan set bail at US$500,000 each for the parents of a teenager accused of murdering four fellow high school students with a weapon the couple bought him as a Christmas gift, after authorities arrested them on Saturday following a manhunt.

Appearing by videolink from jail for their arraignment, James and Jennifer Crumbley both pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald told the hearing the Crumbleys withdrew US$4,000 from an ATM while authorities were searching for them and remained a flight risk.

“These are not people that we can be assured will return to court on their own,” she said.

Authorities began searching for the couple after Oakland County prosecutors said on Friday that they would be charged with manslaughter in connection with the campus mass shooting. Prosecutors said the Crumbleys bought the handgun for their son as a Christmas present and ignored warning signs including on the day of the shooting.

Judge Julie Nicholson said on Saturday that she had “some concern about the flight risk” posed by the couple after they did not appear for the Friday arraignment.

Two attorneys for the Crumbleys, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, have said the couple never sought to evade authorities.

“Our clients were absolutely going to turn themselves in,” Smith said at Saturday’s hearing. “It was just a matter of logistics.”

Detroit Police Chief James White said the couple had been found hiding in a commercial building on the city’s east side.

The couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, is being held without bail and has been charged as an adult on suspicion of carrying out the deadliest US school shooting of 2021 on Tuesday at Oxford High School, about 60 kilometers north of Detroit.

Crumbley’s parents were expected to appear for a Friday afternoon arraignment but stopped responding to calls from their attorneys, according to Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe, prompting a search by the sheriff’s office and the US Marshals Service.

During the arraignment, Jennifer Crumbley sobbed as the judge read the names of the students killed in the shooting and related charges.

Four days before the shooting, Ethan accompanied his father to a gun shop, where James Crumbley bought a 9mm handgun, prosecutors said.

Ethan posted photos of the gun on social media, writing, “Just got my new beauty today” and adding a heart emoji.

The next day his mother posted that the two of them were at a gun range “testing out his new Christmas present,” McDonald said.

McDonald detailed a number of other warning signs that she said the parents failed to act on.

On November 21, a teacher found Ethan searching for ammunition on his phone and alerted school officials, who left messages for his mother that went unreturned.

His mother later texted him, “LOL, I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

On the morning of the shooting, a teacher discovered drawings by Ethan that depicted a handgun, a bullet, and a bleeding figure next to the words “Blood everywhere,” “My life is useless,” and “The thoughts won’t stop — help me.”