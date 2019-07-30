Tehran says policy is to confront the US

Home » World

Iran’s foreign policy is to confront American hegemony and protect multilateralism, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said yesterday, adding that its reduction of commitments under a nuclear deal could be reversed if other parties upheld their side of the agreement. Iran and the US came to the brink of war last month, nearly prompting a retaliatory attack, which US President Donald Trump called off at the last minute.

“The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to protect multilateralism and confront American hegemony,” Jahangiri said.

Jahangiri said Iran’s reduction of commitments under the deal could be reversed if the remaining signatories to the agreement uphold their commitments.

Iran said in May it would decrease its commitments under the pact, under which most sanctions were lifted in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear work. Iran believes the remaining signatories could do more to counter the fallout from the US move.