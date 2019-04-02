Temperature rising ahead of Aussie elections

Home » World

Australia continued a string of “hottest-ever” months in March, the government said Monday, as global warming emerges as the hot topic in national elections just weeks away.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the country had experienced the warmest March on record, with mean maximum and minimum temperatures above average for nearly all of the vast continent nation.

BOM said the national mean temperature was 2.13 degrees Celsius above the long-term average for the month of March. It was the fourth month in a row of record heat in the country, and January was Australia’s hottest month ever, with mean temperatures across the continent exceeding 30 degrees Celsius for the first time.

There was some relief for regions suffering from prolonged drought, however, as two tropical cyclones that struck northern and western Australia in March brought some rain.

“Unfortunately, the rain needed to reduce significant rainfall deficiencies in drought-affected areas is substantial and will require above average rainfall over a prolonged period to completely remove deficits at longer time scales,” BOM said.

Climate change has emerged as a key issue in national elections due in May.

The conservative coalition government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison is reluctant to back steep reductions in greenhouse gas emissions blamed for contributing to global warming for fear it would hurt the country’s coal industry and undermine economic growth. The opposition Labor Party yesterday unveiled a raft of proposals to cut greenhouse gas emissions, including a promotion of renewable energy sources.