Tensions escalate as Poland and Belarus squabble

POLAND and Belarus squared off yesterday over thousands of migrants aiming to enter EU member Poland, with Warsaw saying the wave threatened the security of the entire bloc.

Minsk warned against “provocations” on the border, where armed troops from both countries are deployed amid escalating tensions.

Trapped between the rhetoric are thousands of people, many escaping war and poverty in the Middle East, trying to survive outdoors in squalid conditions as temperatures dip toward freezing.

The European Union accuses Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the crisis in retaliation for Western sanctions on Minsk, charges that he denies.

On Monday, Poland blocked a bid by hundreds of migrants to breach the razor-wire border fence as thousands more massed in the area.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would continue to turn the migrants away.

“Sealing the Polish border is our national interest. But today the stability and security of the entire EU is at stake,” Morawiecki said on Twitter.

“This hybrid attack of Lukashenko’s regime is aimed at all of us. We will not be intimidated and will defend peace in Europe with our partners from NATO and EU.”

Belarus hit back, with the defense ministry calling the allegations “unfounded and unsubstantiated” and accusing Poland of “deliberately” escalating tensions.

It said that Poland had deployed 10,000 military personnel to the border without giving prior warning to Belarusian authorities, in what it said was a violation of joint security agreements.

“We would like to warn the Polish side in advance against any provocations directed against the Republic of Belarus to justify illegal use of force against disadvantaged, unarmed people, among whom there are many children and women,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Poland’s defense ministry tweeted video footage yesterday showing what it said appeared to be a “large group of Belarusian officers” approaching the vicinity of the migrant camps near the Polish border village of Kuznica.