Terror probe after policeman stabbed
A MAN stabbed a Belgian policeman yesterday before he was shot by other officers.
The attack took place close to the Grand Place in Brussels’ historic center. The prosecutor’s office is investigating whether the attack was linked to any terror group.
Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said the pre-dawn incident was a “cowardly act against our policemen.” He added that the suspect did not appear to be on the nation’s anti-terror data base.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries while the attacker was seriously injured after being shot in the chest.
Ine Van Wymersch, a spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor’s office, said: “Some witnesses said he shouted Allahu akbar (God is great) but the investigation will need to bring more clarity.”
“The terror context is not clear,” she said.
Belgium has been under heightened security since the March 2016 attacks at Brussels’ airport and subway that left 32 people dead.
