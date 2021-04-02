Test flight to cool the planet called off

Home » World

Scientists have called off a controversial balloon test flight that was to take place in Sweden’s far north in June, part of a disputed solar geoengineering experiment to artificially cool the planet.

A team of Harvard University had been planning to launch a high-altitude balloon from the Esrange Space Station in the Swedish town of Kiruna, to test whether it could in future carry equipment to release solar radiation-reflecting particles into the Earth’s atmosphere.

The project has been dubbed SCoPEx, short for “Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment.”

Mimicking the effect of volcanic eruptions, the project’s supporters say that the technology should be studied to see if it could become a method of combatting global warming.

But the project, like geoengineering itself, has raised concerns among both scientists and environmentalists who say the technology is dangerous and risky.

Critics fear the injection of particles into the stratosphere could damage the ozone layer and disrupt ecosystems.

“The scientific community is divided regarding geoengineering,” the state-owned Swedish Space Corp, which operates Esrange, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“SSC has decided not to conduct the technical test flight planned for this summer,” it added.