Thai New Year kicks off with water fights

Elephants with hearts and flowers painted on their bodies sprayed water at revelers celebrating Thailand’s traditional New Year yesterday in an annual event which has animal protection groups crying foul over animal cruelty.

In Ayutthaya, a tourist hotspot famed for its ancient temple ruins, more than a dozen elephants walked along the streets with their handlers on their backs, splashing and spraying water at locals and foreigners under a blistering sun.

The soaking by the pachyderms kicks off a weekend of festivities for Songkran, the traditional Buddhist New Year celebration which officially begins tomorrow.

Revelers “can come to pay respects to Buddha and offer alms to monks in the morning and in the afternoon play water with the elephants,” said Laithongren Meepan, owner of the Ayutthaya Elephant Camp. “(Using their trunks to spray water) is the elephants’ natural way of playing,” he added.

Traditionally marked by paying respects to elders and sprinkling water over Buddha figures at local temples, the Songkran holiday has largely evolved into a raucous water fight. Locals and foreigners armed with water guns and protective goggles engage in soggy street parties, bringing much of the country to a standstill.

“In other provinces, they have foam parties. But in Ayutthaya, you can celebrate Songkran with the elephants,” Laithongren said.

Their handlers, known as mahouts, have trained the giant mammals to do tricks like lifting their front foot in greeting or gyrating their bodies to music as if they were dancing.

Such practices are “cruel,” said Tom Taylor of Wildlife Friend Foundation Thailand. “Forcing the elephants to perform unnatural behaviors is normally done through fear using a sharp tool called a bull hook.”

Thailand has one of the largest population of captive elephants in the world and they are usually used in tourism.