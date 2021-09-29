Thai military is deployed to save Bangkok from flooding

Home » World

Thai authorities yesterday rushed to protect parts of Bangkok from floodwaters that have already inundated 70,000 homes and killed six people in the country’s northern and central provinces.

Tropical storm Dianmu has caused flooding in 30 provinces, with the kingdom’s central region the worst hit, the Thai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said.

The level of the Chao Phraya River — which snakes through Bangkok to the Gulf of Thailand after winding almost 400 kilometers from the north — is steadily rising as authorities release water from dams further upstream.

Soldiers yesterday set up barriers and sandbags to protect ancient archaeological ruins and landmarks as well as neighborhoods in the old royal capital Ayutthaya, some 60 kilometers north of Bangkok.

There are hopes Bangkok can avoid a repeat of the catastrophic 2011 monsoon season, when it experienced its worst flooding in decades.

A fifth of the city was underwater and more than 500 people died.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says it is closely monitoring the Chao Phraya’s water level and has water pumps and sandbags ready.

“We will give people a warning if there is a sign the water level is rising and if there is a risk of flash floods,” Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said yesterday.

Bangkok officials have begun piling sandbags outside banks and other businesses near a canal in Thonglor — a shopping district and residential area popular with expats.

Once dubbed the “Venice of the East,” the capital is built on former marshland and rests about 1.5 meters above sea level.

In the past, farmland and rice paddies in low-lying areas absorbed flood water.

But the city’s rapid expansion has seen much of that converted into housing.