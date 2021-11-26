Thai tourism is bouncing back, slowly

Home » World

Thailand was among the first countries in Asia to reopen for foreign arrivals, and it is seeing a slow recovery, including new hotels touting longer stays for individual travelers.

In the first 10 months of 2021, Thailand saw 106,117 foreign tourists, a drop from 6.7 million in 2020. Before the pandemic, Thailand saw about 40 million visitors a year.

Hospitality firms like Asset World Corporation Pcl, which opened its 19th property this month, saw the majority of its bookings come from Western countries and the Middle East.

“About 70 percent of total bookings came from Europe, including Germany, the UK and Scandinavian countries, followed by the US, the Middle East, and Asia,” chief executive Wallapa Traisorat said, adding that domestic travel helped. “For November, we should see 30 percent occupancy, and in the fourth quarter we hope to see better momentum from the reopening.”

Thailand, one of the region’s most popular destinations, is heavily dependent on tourism. In 2019, 40 million arrivals spent 1.91 trillion baht (US$57.3 billion).