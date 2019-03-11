The world’s oldest living person, 116

Home » World

A 116-year-old Japanese woman who loves playing the board game Othello has been recognized as the world’s oldest known living person by Guinness World Records.

Guinness officially recognized Kane Tanaka on Saturday in a ceremony at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka in Japan’s southwest.

Her family and the mayor were present to celebrate.

Tanaka was born on January 2, 1903, the seventh among eight children.

She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, and they had four children and adopted another.

She is usually up by 6am and enjoys studying mathematics.

The previous oldest living person was another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, who died in July at age 117.

The oldest person prior to Miyako was also Japanese.

Japanese tend to dominate the oldest-person list.

Although changing dietary habits mean obesity has been rising, it’s still relatively rare in a nation whose culinary tradition focuses on fish, rice, vegetables and other food low in fat.

Age is also traditionally respected in Japan, meaning people stay active and feel useful into their 80s and beyond.

But Tanaka has a way to go before she is the oldest person ever.

That title is held by French woman, Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to 122, according to Guinness World Records.

The search for the world’s oldest man continues after Masazo Nonaka, from Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, died in January at 113.