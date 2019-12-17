The story appears on
Page A9
December 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Thieves snatch US$64m in jewels from UK celeb
Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated 50 million pounds (US$64 million)-worth of jewellery stolen from her home on a London street known as Billionaire Row.
A spokesman said the 35-year-old had been left “angry and shaken” over a raid which evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street and Ecclestone’s own internal security system.
The second daughter of Formula One’s former commercial supremo lives on Kensington Palace Gardens, amongst the residencies of the French and Russian ambassadors and close to the Kensington Palace home of Prince William and his wife Kate.
The average property price for the street stands at 36.5 million pounds, according to online portal Zoopla, and a police presence can be seen at all times.
The Sun newspaper reported that Ecclestone, a model and celebrity in Britain, had just left the country for her Christmas holidays when the burglars entered the property via the garden and seized gems from safes hidden in her bedroom.
“I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion at the Ecclestone-Rutland family home,” a spokesman said, referring to her husband Jay Rutland.
“Internal security is co-operating with police in this matter. Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.”
A police spokeswoman would not confirm any specific details but said police had been called to a house in the west London on Friday night to reports of a burglary.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.