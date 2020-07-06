The story appears on
July 6, 2020
Top US hot dog contest hit by virus
The novel coronavirus outbreak moved the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from the Coney Island boardwalk to an undisclosed indoor location but the results were familiar: Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions of the annual gluttony fest on Saturday.
Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48 and a half in the same span, setting new world records for both the men’s and women’s events. “I’m always pushing for a record,” Chestnut said before the contest started. “I know that’s what the fans want.”
The annual Fourth of July hot dog contest normally takes place outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn but was held indoor without in-person spectators on Saturday. Just five women and five men competed, and clear plastic barriers separated them.
