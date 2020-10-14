The story appears on
October 14, 2020
Tourist gets Machu Picchu to himself
Peru opened the ruins of Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after he waited almost seven months to enter the Inca citadel, while trapped in the Andean country during the coronavirus outbreak.
Jesse Takayama’s entry into the ruins came thanks to a special request he submitted while stranded since mid-March in the town of Aguas Calientes, on the slopes of the mountains near the site, said Minister of Culture Alejandro Neyra on Monday.
“He had come to Peru with the dream of being able to enter,” Neyra said. “The Japanese citizen has entered together with our head of the park so that he can do this before returning to his country.”
Takayama, his entry ticket in hand since March, entered the ruins of the citadel built more than 500 years ago on Saturday, and became the first visitor in seven months to be able to walk through the world heritage site. His original plan had been to spend only a few days in Peru to take in Machu Picchu.
“This is so amazing! Thank you,” said the Japanese in a video recorded on the top of Machu Picchu mountain.
Neyra said Machu Picchu will be reopened to national and foreign tourists in November, without specifying a date. Capacity will be limited to 30 percent of its normal 675 people per day.
